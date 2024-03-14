Jennifer Garner hesitant to invite Jennifer Lopez to her ‘secret' summer wedding

Jennifer Garner reportedly tying the knot with longtime boyfriend John Miller in an intimate wedding

File Footage

Jennifer Garner has decided to walk down the aisle again this summer in a “secret” wedding ceremony in presence of her loved ones but her ex-husband Ben Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, is becoming a hurdle.



According to Closer Magazine, the Hollywood star is avoiding media frenzy around her big day but inviting JLo would mean excessive media scrutiny, which she does not want.

To note, the Alias star has been secretly engaged to her longtime boyfriend John Miller and feels its time they make their relationship official.

Speaking on the matter, the source said, “John and Jen have quietly been engaged for a while now, they’ve just been very hesitant to make it public because they don’t want to deal with the frenzy it’s going to cause.”

“Right now, the plan is to have it this summer and keep it very low key, which obviously it won’t be if J-Lo shows up,” the insider revealed, adding that Garner has no issues having Affleck in the wedding.

But she is worried about Lopez. “It’s not that Jennifer’s threatened by her, but the fact is they just don’t have any sort of bond,” the tipster noted.

“It’s her special day and Jen just wants people there who she is very close to. It’s put Ben in a very tough spot because he wants to be there for his kids, but there’s just no way J-Lo is going to accept this without making a huge fuss.

“Fact is, if Jen wants Ben there she may have to give in and invite J-Lo too, just to keep the peace.”