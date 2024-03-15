 
Friday, March 15, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William sends strong message to critics related to Kate Middleton amid photo controversy

Prince William's remarks came days after Kate Middleton issued apology over photo controversy

William Blythe Haynes

Prince William has apparently sent a strong message to critics by praising Kate Middleton following Mother’s Day photo scandal.

Prince William stepped out in West London to visit WEST, a new OnSide Youth Zone, where the future king praised Kate Middleton’s art skills days after photo editing controversy.

He gave the Princess of Wales a sweet shout-out while spending time with a group of children at the grand opening of the WEST Youth Zone in West London on Thursday.

During the activity, Prince William mocked his creativity as he decorated biscuits in a kitchen with children, saying “My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me.”

Prince William’s remarks came days after Kate Middleton issued apology over photo controversy.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” Kate Middleton said on social media.


