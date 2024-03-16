Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William and Harry’s cousin Lara, daughter of Charles Spencer, is celebrating her 18th birthday today.



Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with his 'darling' daughter with a heartfelt birthday note.

He writes, “My darling daughter Lara supporting me at my book launch on Thursday - but today we are all going to celebrate brilliant, dazzling, HER: for it’s Lara’s 18th birthday today.

“So much love, my darling….”

Commenting on the photo, royal fans started comparing Lara with her late aunt Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Harry.



“Wow, she looks like her aunt Diana!,” said one fan.

Another commented, “She’s so like Diana.”

The third said, “Happy Birthday Lara, yes resemblance of your beautiful sister, well done Charles a great achievement on your book, wishing you both a wonderful day.”