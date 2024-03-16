 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has dismissed rumours of Prince William's alleged 'affair' with Lady Rose Hanbury amid Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery.

Responding to Dr Shola’s tweet, Graham Smith said: “It’s a rumour that’s persisted for several years. Someone usually in the know once told me there’s no evidence, but who knows? Would hardly be surprising if true.”

Earlier, Dr Shola said, “Wait….. where have I been? Who the hell is Lady Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley? Seriously, is there any truth to affair or was it a fling or is it just wishful thinking by some? I’m seeing media talking about it so something must be happening in #KateGate.”

Following Graham Smith’s revelations, Dr Shola further tweeted, “Wow.... I think other people's marriages are their damn business but if true I think Royal Family will have a hard time surviving another 'Camilla gate.'

Rumours that Prince William is having an affair with Rose Hanbury have flooded the social media again after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

