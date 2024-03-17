MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge

MrBeast just uploaded a new and exciting challenge video. The YouTuber featured a “quarter million dollar” Lamborghini but with a twist.

One of the most successful YouTubers posted a new video where he has a Lambo siting on a train track, about to be destroyed.

However, before a MrBeast Feastables themed train crushes the vehicle, he gives his friend, 24 hours to build whatever he can to protect the car from eight soldiers shooting ten thousand bullets at the Lambo.

“That’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” says Blake, MrBeast’s friend. “Yeah, it’s gonna be fun,” replied the YouTuber.



Further into the video, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson revealed that the soldiers shooting the car was just one of the total four phases he had planned to destroy the Lamborghini.

Adding even more excitement to the challenge, the 25-year-old social media star revealed that his friend is not just competing to protect the car but would also win a hundred thousand dollars.

“POV I give you a Lambo but try to destroy it.. Go Watch,” the post on his official Instagram account read.



MrBeast took to his official social media platforms to upload his newest challenge video on March 16, 2024, Saturday.