 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album

By
Melanie Walker
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Kanye West ensures kid-friendly production for Norths debut album
Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album

North West stole the spotlight at her first ever concert.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian joined her dad Kanye West for her debut festival performance at Rolling Loud California.

After her set, she gave her first on-camera interview to 13-year-old Jazlyn (aka Jazzy’s World) who was streaming live for Rolling Loud.

When Jazlyn asked North about her upcoming album Elementary School Dropout, she replied: "It's gonna be great." The teen reporter further inquired about the release date of her first record album to which the aspiring singer said, “Like, I don't know."

Jazlyn then asked if the album will feature any collaborations with her famous rapper dad. 

"Maybe! We don't know yet!" North teased.

Justin Laboy also told TMZ that Kanye is leading the production to make sure everything is “kid-friendly.”

“She already got a hit. I know she is going to be on ‘Vultures 2′ again’ and that album will be a classic. Everybody is excited, all chips in on her: production, the best engineers. I think she got it and she naturally loves it,” Justin revealed.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants to benefit from Kate Middleton's crisis?

Meghan Markle wants to benefit from Kate Middleton's crisis?
Joe Alwyn makes fortune from Taylor Swift's work: 'She's furious!'

Joe Alwyn makes fortune from Taylor Swift's work: 'She's furious!'
Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life

Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life
William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig

William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig
Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice

Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice
Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED

Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED
Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast

Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast
Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama
MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge

MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge
Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special

Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special
Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'

Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'
Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique

Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique