Kanye West ensures 'kid-friendly' production for North's debut album

North West stole the spotlight at her first ever concert.



The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian joined her dad Kanye West for her debut festival performance at Rolling Loud California.

After her set, she gave her first on-camera interview to 13-year-old Jazlyn (aka Jazzy’s World) who was streaming live for Rolling Loud.

When Jazlyn asked North about her upcoming album Elementary School Dropout, she replied: "It's gonna be great." The teen reporter further inquired about the release date of her first record album to which the aspiring singer said, “Like, I don't know."

Jazlyn then asked if the album will feature any collaborations with her famous rapper dad.

"Maybe! We don't know yet!" North teased.

Justin Laboy also told TMZ that Kanye is leading the production to make sure everything is “kid-friendly.”

“She already got a hit. I know she is going to be on ‘Vultures 2′ again’ and that album will be a classic. Everybody is excited, all chips in on her: production, the best engineers. I think she got it and she naturally loves it,” Justin revealed.