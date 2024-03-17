Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'

Brenda Song just got candid about how her relationship with Macaulay Culkin boosts her esteem and confidence.

As reported by PEOPLE, during the celebration of Clarins’ new Multi-Active collection launch on Friday, the 35-year-old actress talked about when she feels the most beautiful.

“It has a lot to do with my partner," she said, referring to her partner, Culkin.

Explaining how the 43-year-old actor boosts her morale, Song continued, “I think he's the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I'm about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I'm so tired.”

“We're about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and [I’m like], ‘He makes me feel so confident,’" The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star stated.

“I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of makeup on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night,” she further noted.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin got engaged in 2022 however th couple first met each other in 2017, on the set of Seth Green's movie Changeland.