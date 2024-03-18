 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jemima Goldsmith strongly responds to Meghan Markle's fans after remarks about Kate Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Jemima Goldsmith strongly responds to Meghan Markle's fans after remarks about Kate Middleton

Jemima Goldsmith has strongly responded to the fans of Meghan Markle after they criticized her over remarks about Kate Middleton and Prince William as rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert comments.

Jemima took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted, “I fear that all the Kate and William “jokes” on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight.”

She added, “It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Commenting on it, one fan from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s camp lashed out at Jemima, saying “So Meghan was not a real person. But Kate is. Got it.”

Responding to it, Jemima said, “This is a really mad response, typical on Twitter. Why does it have to be either or?”

Another fan shared screen grab of Jemima’s old tweet related to Meghan, saying ‘This you?’

Commenting on it, Jemima said, “Taken (deliberately?) out of context- when it was intended as support if you look at my other tweet which you have not posted. Boringly divisive and disingenuous. Both things can be true but not on Twitter, sadly.”

Later, she also shared the screen grab of her tweets from 2020 to respond to critics.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open video

Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open
Kate Middleton finally steps out with Prince William, looks ‘happy and healthy' video

Kate Middleton finally steps out with Prince William, looks ‘happy and healthy'
Sam Asghari opens up about having his own family after Britney Spears split

Sam Asghari opens up about having his own family after Britney Spears split
Zendaya, Tom Holland dispel split rumours with PDA outing

Zendaya, Tom Holland dispel split rumours with PDA outing

Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter new post with caution

Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter new post with caution
Social media pressure drives Britney Spears away from Instagram?

Social media pressure drives Britney Spears away from Instagram?
Exciting update puts focus on The Rock-led ‘Jumanji 4'

Exciting update puts focus on The Rock-led ‘Jumanji 4'
Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw find common connection in new film

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw find common connection in new film
Ryan Gosling wants to throw spotlight on Hollywood's invisible heroes

Ryan Gosling wants to throw spotlight on Hollywood's invisible heroes
Kim Kardashian arranges controlled interview for North West?

Kim Kardashian arranges controlled interview for North West?
50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend

50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend
Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh