Jemima Goldsmith strongly responds to Meghan Markle's fans after remarks about Kate Middleton

Jemima Goldsmith has strongly responded to the fans of Meghan Markle after they criticized her over remarks about Kate Middleton and Prince William as rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert comments.



Jemima took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted, “I fear that all the Kate and William “jokes” on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight.”

She added, “It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Commenting on it, one fan from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s camp lashed out at Jemima, saying “So Meghan was not a real person. But Kate is. Got it.”

Responding to it, Jemima said, “This is a really mad response, typical on Twitter. Why does it have to be either or?”

Another fan shared screen grab of Jemima’s old tweet related to Meghan, saying ‘This you?’

Commenting on it, Jemima said, “Taken (deliberately?) out of context- when it was intended as support if you look at my other tweet which you have not posted. Boringly divisive and disingenuous. Both things can be true but not on Twitter, sadly.”

Later, she also shared the screen grab of her tweets from 2020 to respond to critics.