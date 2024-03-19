 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department
Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift dropped an important message for her fans.

The 34-year-old singer shared a voice recording on Apple Music for people who have already pre-saved her upcoming 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

“Hi, Apple Music, it's Taylor. Thank you for pre-adding The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor kicked off the recording.

She continued: “I'm really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can't wait for you to hear it!”

Besides the voice note, Taylor also confirmed that the album is her “most explicit record” yet as seven of the tracks contain “curse words or language deemed sexual, violent, or offensive in nature.”

The songs confirmed to be explicit are Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, IomI, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Florida!!! and the title track.

Apple Music also classified the record's genre as pop, which is the same category as some of her most beloved albums including Red, 1989, Lover, Reputation and Midnights.

Taylor’s message comes after she announced The Tortured Poets Department while accepting her Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights in February.

Eagle-eyed Swifties speculate that this is going to be her break up album about Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, as he revealed in 2022 that he was part of a Whatsapp group named The Tortured Man Club, with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why
Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider
Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'
Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song

Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song
Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'

Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'
Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards
Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo video

Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo