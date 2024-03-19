Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift dropped an important message for her fans.

The 34-year-old singer shared a voice recording on Apple Music for people who have already pre-saved her upcoming 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

“Hi, Apple Music, it's Taylor. Thank you for pre-adding The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor kicked off the recording.

She continued: “I'm really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can't wait for you to hear it!”

Besides the voice note, Taylor also confirmed that the album is her “most explicit record” yet as seven of the tracks contain “curse words or language deemed sexual, violent, or offensive in nature.”

The songs confirmed to be explicit are Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, IomI, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Florida!!! and the title track.

Apple Music also classified the record's genre as pop, which is the same category as some of her most beloved albums including Red, 1989, Lover, Reputation and Midnights.

Taylor’s message comes after she announced The Tortured Poets Department while accepting her Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights in February.

Eagle-eyed Swifties speculate that this is going to be her break up album about Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, as he revealed in 2022 that he was part of a Whatsapp group named The Tortured Man Club, with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.