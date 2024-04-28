'Happy Death Day' announces third installment

'Happy Death Day’ announces third instalment, sparks Internet debate

Happy Death Day threequel is pitched, confirmed by main lead Jessica Roth during latest appearance.

While promoting her latest venture Boy Kills World at WonderCon, the actress spoke to ScreenGeek about the future of the beloved franchise and revealed that the director of the movie is on board.

“Well, I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out”, said the 36-year-old actress who portrayed Tree Gelbman in the 1st and 2nd instalments.

“We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed”, she hoped before reasoning, “I think Tree deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning."

Landon has also previously confirmed pitching an idea for a third instalment to the production studio and revealed that Happy Death Day To Us (Threequel’s working title) will be a “bigger movie than the previous two films”.

However, the idea’s ‘bigger budget’ poses an obstacle to greenlighting the project.

Nonetheless, while the update stirred excitement among fans, it also caused a dispute over the third addition to the franchise.

Taking to Twitter, some fans expressed their anticipation as one user wrote, “Cool, I really enjoyed the first two” while another dubbed the series as a potential ‘One of the Greatest Trilogies of All Time”.

On the contrary, a few fans weren’t as amused with the news as they noted, “They should have still just left it at 1”, while another sarcastically added, “The second one wasn’t bad enough?”.