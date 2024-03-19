Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'

Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively’s dig at the Kate Middleton's controversy might be distasteful.

A PR expert named Mayah Riaz shared her opinion after the reality TV star took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel of pictures.

"On my way to go find Kate,” Kim captioned her post, referencing the conspiracy theories regarding Kate’s whereabouts since her surgery in January.

Other than the SKIMS mogul, Blake Lively also used the current fiasco to announce new flavors of her Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks.

The Gossip Girl alum’s picture for the campaign featured a bunch of photoshop mishaps; a jab at Kate's "manipulated" picture on Mother's Day.

Speaking with the Mirror, Mayah claimed that their actions are “totally irresponsible.”

“Due to there being no end to the conspiracy theories and rumours, what doesn't help is celebrities like Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian weighing in on it. This is totally irresponsible and only fuels the situation further regarding someone who must be going through a difficult time at the moment,” she stated.

While Mayah is surprised by Blake’s actions, she admitted that it isn’t much of a surprise from Kim.

"I'm surprised to see Blake had got involved in this on social media. However, it doesn't surprise me that Kim Kardashian would do so - as she would see using something topical as way of getting attention onto herself,” she added.