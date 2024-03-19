Aaron Taylor to sign as 7th James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson officially offered the role of James Bond, which would make him the seventh actor to ever play 007's character since its launch in 1962, reported by the Sun.

This formal offer has overrun the speculations regarding who is going to be Daniel Craig's successor for James Bonds with suspected contenders including Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, the Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy and the Bullet Train star.

The British actor has not accepted the offer officially, an insider of the publication said, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The publication reached out to Aaron last week ahead of surfacing rumors, and Aaron replied humbly but avoided giving direct answers, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson started his acting career in 2000’s with The Apocalypse, then in 2008 appeared in teen movie Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging and in 2022 starred in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt.

He has also won the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor, for his role in Nocturnal Animal.

Aaron’s upcoming three huge films are releasing this year including The Fall Guy, opposite to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, remake of 1922 gothic horror Nosferatu and his biggest upcoming superhero role in Kraven the Hunter, the fifth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.