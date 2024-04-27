King Charles doctors break silence on his return to public-facing duties

King Charles is returning to public-facing duties on the advice of his doctors after making encouraging progress in his cancer treatment, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to the palace announcement that the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

The royal commentator claimed quoting the palace, “The King is to return to public-facing duties on the advice of his doctors after making encouraging progress in his cancer treatment. His treatment continues but he hopes to attend a number of external engagements in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Sun, the monarch’s doctors are "positive" about his cancer recovery.

The report, citing a palace source, said: "His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.”

The insider went on saying, "forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."