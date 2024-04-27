Piers Morgan reacts to Buckingham Palace's major announcement about King Charles

Piers Morgan reacts to Buckingham Palace major announcement about King Charles

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Buckingham Palace made a major announcement about King Charles return to public duties following cancer diagnosis.



The palace shared King Charles and Camilla’s sweet photo and announced on Friday, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Piers Morgan, the outspoken journalist, took to X, formerly Twitter and retweeted the royal family’s post saying, “Great news, Your Majesty!”

Also, in his latest column for The Sun, Piers Morgan paid tribute to the King, saying “King Charles' positive statement shows how devoted he is to serving his country, just like his late great mother.'”