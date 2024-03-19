 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family loses plot over Kate Middleton's absence?

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Royal family loses plot over Kate Middleton's absence?

Britain’s royal family has lost the plot over Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s long absence following her abdominal surgery, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has alleged.

Dr Shola was commenting on Kate Middleton’s latest public appearance.

Sharing the picture of The Sun’s front page on X, formerly Twitter, the royal commentator said: “What a joke! If Kate Middleton is outdoors why use picture from ages ago?

“Royal Family lost the plot - no one trusts anything they say.”

She continued, “Imagine if this entire debacle was about Meghan Markle - they would be feeding off this story for months, writing books, making films etc.”

Earlier, The Sun reported the Princess of Wales smiled and looked relaxed and happy on a shopping trip with devoted hubby William.

Meanwhile, commenting on the TMZ video report on Kate Middleton’s outing, Dr Shola said, “Wait....who the hell is that with Prince William? Are you all thinking what I'm thinking or do I need to go to Specsavers? #KateMiddleton.”


