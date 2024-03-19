 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly feels utterly left out an in pain now that King Charles is going through with succession planning without him.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Mirror.

In it he highlighted Prince Harry’s rumored dissatisfaction over King Charles’ succession planning.

He was even quoted saying, “Because King Charles has cancer, succession planning is taking place right now – at least five years earlier than originally envisaged and it is focused on getting William and Kate up to speed.”

“Harry hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning, but he has only himself to blame.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “His choices illustrate perfectly the old adage - beware you get what you wish for. Harry wanted his freedom and he has it, but there is a price to pay and he is paying it.”

