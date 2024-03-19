 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

 Kate Middleton is now involved in another photoshop row

A photo Kate Middleton clicked of Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren has turned out to be photoshopped.

The said picture was taken in April 2022, but Buckingham Palace did not share it until April 21, 2023, on what would've been the late Queen's 97th birthday.

In the photo, the Queen can be seen surrounded by 10 of her grandchildren, notably missing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Several anomalies can be seen in the photo, such as the disfigured pattern of the Queen’s dress, a strip of color near Prince Louis, a black space next to Prince George’s face where his cousin’s dress should be, etc.

Now, in a new editor’s note, Getty Images has declared that the image “has been digitally enhanced at source” after rechecking the older pictures sent by the Royal Family.

This comes after the Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day photo turned out to be photoshopped. Several major image libraries issued “kill” orders for the image to be removed.

Kate later apologized for causing “confusion” but the image ignited widespread speculation around her health and the marriage to William.  

