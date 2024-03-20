Chrisean Rocks latest post sparks outrage among fans

Chrisean Rock is under public scrutiny again, as she posted a heartfelt message for former beau Jonathan Jamall Porter (Blueface)

The Rainy Days rapper recently shared an adorable picture of herself with son Chrisean Malone Jr. on Instagram and penned the caption, “We waiting for Daddy”, referencing her former partner Porter as the Daddy.

However, while Rock intended to share her genuine sentiments with the world, the audience took a stance of frustration and called her out for naivety.

Under the said post, fans echoed Karlissa’s comment and added, “The grandmama (Karlissa) said, how you calling him daddy and he don’t even let you baby call him daddy”.

While another user wrote, “true definition of when you don't realize your worth”, expressing her disapproval of Rock’s caption, whereas a third user chimed in and said, “He hates y’all”.

Similarly, more fans criticized the 24-year-old rapper waiting for her child’s father and commented, “We waiting on your sense to come in, Guess we’ll be waiting forever, “Girl u the only one waiting he don’t claim that child”. And another remarked, “You waiting for daddy, but that man don’t even want that baby calling him daddy, Make it make sense ...”.

For those who don’t know, Chrisean Rock and Porter have an on-again off-again relationship that dates to 2020.

After splitting in October 2022, the couple welcomed their baby in 2023 and decided to co-parent their baby as ‘best friends’ and not get romantically involved again.

However, things got heated when Rock’s ex boyfriend Ronnie claimed himself as the kid’s biological father followed by the rapper's rebuttal of paternity. No