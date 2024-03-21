Photo: Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'

Sharon Osbourne, who is the metal singer’s wife, reflects on one of her couple therapy sessions with husband, Ozzy.

As fans will know, since their marriage in 1982, the celebrity couple have been candid about their bumpy marriage journey.

Spilling the beans about an incident during a therapy session, the TV star Sharon opened up during her family’s The Osbournes podcast.

In the latest episode of this show, Sharon remarked, "One session. He last half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out.”

Nonetheless, she declared, "No matter how much bad behaviour or who's wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him.”

"He's the only man other than my dad that I've ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him," the 75-year-old star insisted.

Recalling another event, Sharon shared, "He's always been inappropriate with women,” adding, “We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?'”

"And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble,'” she said to her husband at that time.

In conclusion, she observed, "He goes, 'But for what?' There's no filter at all. He's got Tourette's with the truth. It just comes out."