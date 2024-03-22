Bianca Censori's dad 'summons' Kanye West to Austrailia

Bianca Censori’s dad wants to meet Kanye West as soon as possible.

According to sources quoted by Daily Mail, the Australian architect is “hesitant” to face her father Leo who has been consistently critical of her bold outfits and controversial marriage with the rapper.

Now, Kanye’s father-in-law wants to confront him face-to-face.

Leo reportedly demanded for Kanye to travel overseas to meet him in Australia after his wife expressed concerns about his "intimidating" demeanor during a visit earlier this month.

Bianca's mother Alexandra recently came to the United States with the purpose of "saving" her daughter but failed to contact the pair.

“Bianca's father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing. Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit,” the insider claimed.

Now, the I Wonder hitmaker has been invited to the Down Under, and Bianca is "apprehensive" about it because she knows how her father will react, as per an insider privy to Daily Mail.

“Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits,” they stated.