 
menu

Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

File Footage

Kate Middleton “could” file a lawsuit against the person responsible for allegedly illegally accessing her medical documents, revealed an expert.

Sharing insights into what might happen with the perpetrator if they get caught, attorney and legal expert Neama Rahmani shared that the Princess of Wales “can always file” a lawsuit for “invasion of privacy.

He told Us Weekly, “Kate can always file a civil lawsuit for invasion of privacy,” adding, “If she wants to go after the perpetrator to say that her privacy rights were violated, she can absolutely do so.”

Rahmani, who is not a part of the ongoing investigation, further said that it would be “easy to catch” the perpetrator, while revealing what the future holds for them once they are caught.

“It’s pretty clear right now whenever you access a file or a site, who’s doing so,” the expert said, adding, “It’s just really a question of, did the perpetrator just try to access the data or was he or she able to actually see it? In which case that would be a very serious violation.”

“Obviously a doctor or a nurse or a medical professional, they would be licensed, and there’d be a body that regulates them. So, there could be some administrative penalty,” he added.

“They could be suspended or even lose their license entirely. “

According to Ingrid Seward, Kate Middleton suffered another “emotional upset” after her medical records were illegally accessed at The London Clinic.

The privacy breach left the Princess of Wales “shocked” as she has been very cautious of not spilling details of her health scare to the public since her abdominal surgery.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours
David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment
Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track

Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track
Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health video

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health
Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor

Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor
Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy

Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting
Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘solidity' he lost after Princess Diana

Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘solidity' he lost after Princess Diana