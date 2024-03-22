Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?

File Footage

Kate Middleton “could” file a lawsuit against the person responsible for allegedly illegally accessing her medical documents, revealed an expert.



Sharing insights into what might happen with the perpetrator if they get caught, attorney and legal expert Neama Rahmani shared that the Princess of Wales “can always file” a lawsuit for “invasion of privacy.

He told Us Weekly, “Kate can always file a civil lawsuit for invasion of privacy,” adding, “If she wants to go after the perpetrator to say that her privacy rights were violated, she can absolutely do so.”

Rahmani, who is not a part of the ongoing investigation, further said that it would be “easy to catch” the perpetrator, while revealing what the future holds for them once they are caught.

“It’s pretty clear right now whenever you access a file or a site, who’s doing so,” the expert said, adding, “It’s just really a question of, did the perpetrator just try to access the data or was he or she able to actually see it? In which case that would be a very serious violation.”

“Obviously a doctor or a nurse or a medical professional, they would be licensed, and there’d be a body that regulates them. So, there could be some administrative penalty,” he added.

“They could be suspended or even lose their license entirely. “

According to Ingrid Seward, Kate Middleton suffered another “emotional upset” after her medical records were illegally accessed at The London Clinic.

The privacy breach left the Princess of Wales “shocked” as she has been very cautious of not spilling details of her health scare to the public since her abdominal surgery.