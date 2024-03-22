 
Kate Middleton shares emotional message for fellow cancer patients

By
Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton has just left fans in an emotional twist with her cancer diagnosis, and in doing so has left a poignant message for anyone facing cancer too.

The Princess of Wales shared this message via an Instagram video that has been shared to their official Instagram account.

The video starts with a message of acknowledgement, an update and also a plea for more privacy.

However she ends the video with a message to anyone facing the same struggle she is “in any form.”

The Princess of Wales began by saying, “At this time I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer, for everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.” 

