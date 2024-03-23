 
menu

Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?
Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?

Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears were best pals. But, reports suggest the latter is getting jealous of the attention the former is getting from the press, fans, and whatnot.

Insiders share, “Britney is extremely jealous of all the positive attention Lindsay is getting lately.”

Given their rowdy past, sources suggest Britney is having a difficult time digesting the positive attention her friend is receiving, unlike her, who was often at the receiving end of the media.

“It’s not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat, so to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow,” the tipster tattled.

Not to mention, the happy union of the 37-year-old hammers the last nail in the coffin, keeping the awful history of the Toxic hitmaker’s marital life.

“Seeing Lindsay with this happy marriage and a new baby is very triggering for Britney,” the mole squealed.

The insider told In Touch, “She’s been crying a lot about how unfair it is that her life is still stuck in a rut.”

“She’s angry at a lot of people and feels like her life has passed her by. She wants to be happy for Lindsay, but she’s just seething with envy right now.”

More From Entertainment:

Future of ‘The Fall Guy' looks promising as director hints

Future of ‘The Fall Guy' looks promising as director hints
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK
MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge

MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge
Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'

Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'
Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series

Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video

Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert video

Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert
Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more

Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more
Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer

Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out video

Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out
Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment

Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William