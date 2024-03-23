Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?

Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears were best pals. But, reports suggest the latter is getting jealous of the attention the former is getting from the press, fans, and whatnot.



Insiders share, “Britney is extremely jealous of all the positive attention Lindsay is getting lately.”

Given their rowdy past, sources suggest Britney is having a difficult time digesting the positive attention her friend is receiving, unlike her, who was often at the receiving end of the media.

“It’s not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat, so to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow,” the tipster tattled.

Not to mention, the happy union of the 37-year-old hammers the last nail in the coffin, keeping the awful history of the Toxic hitmaker’s marital life.

“Seeing Lindsay with this happy marriage and a new baby is very triggering for Britney,” the mole squealed.

The insider told In Touch, “She’s been crying a lot about how unfair it is that her life is still stuck in a rut.”

“She’s angry at a lot of people and feels like her life has passed her by. She wants to be happy for Lindsay, but she’s just seething with envy right now.”