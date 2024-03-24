 
Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'

By
Web Desk
Sunday, March 24, 2024

Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'

Oprah Winfrey just revealed her priorities when it comes to maintaining her health and keeping her sleep cycle in order.

The Oprah Winfrey Show former host’s update page, Oprah Daily, shared a rather comforting reel featuring 70-year-old herself.

“At Oprah Daily, we take sleep oh so seriously. @oprah herself can’t decide where she’d rather be—in her bathtub or her bed,” the caption read.

She can be seen resting in a bed set around ferns and trees ranging from colours of light to dark green, setting a rather revitalizing theme of the video.

“Research shows that the quality of your slumber affects every aspect of your well-being, from mood to brain function to heart health to immunity,” the note with well-researched facts stated.

Reflecting on today’s fast paced world, the caption continued, “And in this age of nonstop screens and stimulation, catching solid z’s is more challenging than ever. A great night’s sleep is always the goal, and your bed and bedtime routine should help facilitate that mission.”

Oprah Winfrey’s post on health promotion comes shortly after she launched an awareness special revolving around the theme of weight-loss, titled, An Oprah Winfrey Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

