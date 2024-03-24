 
Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Rihanna, the Fenty beauty founder recently showcased her a new hairstyle when she arrived for a business meeting in Santa Monica, California on Friday, March 22.

On the run, the rapper is flaunting her new short, blonde bold hairdo while wearing an oversize black jersey and a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Over the top, she donned a black tweed cardigan, red sunglasses atop her head and accessorized with silver chain and bracelet.

For those unversed this is the first time Rihanna was spotted, since her performance at Asia's richest man and businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre wedding party in India.

Rihanna released her last album in 2016 and her latest songs are Born Again and Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in 2022.

Two days earlier Rihanna has announced that Fenty Beauty will be available in China starting on April 1 and last month, she shared a video with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky to promote her Fenty Skin brand.

Rihanna and started dating in the year 2020 and went official in the summer of 2020. 

The couple share two children, two-year-old RZA and six-month-old Riot. 

