Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for reconciliation with Harry laid bare

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince William after the Princess of Wales issued a video statement to confirm her cancer diagnosis.



Now, a source has disclosed the future king and queen’s plans for reconciliation with Harry as he is expected to visit UK in May for Invictus Games event.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal insider told the Telegraph that William and Kate have put 'Harry problem' to back of their minds in wake of cancer battle and 'have no plans for reconciliation during his visit.

The source claims that Prince William 'has always done all he can to protect his family' - meaning he is focused on ensuring Kate Middleton’s privacy and protecting their children –Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Friday, Kate Middleton announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

She said in a video statement, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

The fresh claims came days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to William and Kate ‘privately’ after the Princess of Wales shared her video message.

