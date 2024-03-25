 
menu

Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for reconciliation with Harry laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for reconciliation with Harry laid bare

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince William after the Princess of Wales issued a video statement to confirm her cancer diagnosis.

Now, a source has disclosed the future king and queen’s plans for reconciliation with Harry as he is expected to visit UK in May for Invictus Games event.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal insider told the Telegraph that William and Kate have put 'Harry problem' to back of their minds in wake of cancer battle and 'have no plans for reconciliation during his visit.

The source claims that Prince William 'has always done all he can to protect his family' - meaning he is focused on ensuring Kate Middleton’s privacy and protecting their children –Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Friday, Kate Middleton announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

She said in a video statement, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

The fresh claims came days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to William and Kate ‘privately’ after the Princess of Wales shared her video message.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety' amid Kate Middleton's cancer: Expert

Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety' amid Kate Middleton's cancer: Expert
Drake fires up crowd for Lil Wayne's set on ‘It's All A Blur Tour' video

Drake fires up crowd for Lil Wayne's set on ‘It's All A Blur Tour'
Taylor Lautner's wife shares nervousness on expanding family: ‘It scares me'

Taylor Lautner's wife shares nervousness on expanding family: ‘It scares me'
Princess Eugenie unveils her 'best gift of all' as she celebrates 34th birthday

Princess Eugenie unveils her 'best gift of all' as she celebrates 34th birthday
Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton video

Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton
Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer

Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden feel 'beyond lucky' to embrace parenthood again

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden feel 'beyond lucky' to embrace parenthood again
Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word' of her emotional cancer video

Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word' of her emotional cancer video
Kate Middleton does not ‘need' Meghan Markle support amid cancer

Kate Middleton does not ‘need' Meghan Markle support amid cancer

Kate Middleton parents throwing ‘safety blanket' for Prince George and siblings

Kate Middleton parents throwing ‘safety blanket' for Prince George and siblings

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘closing off' from world, going away for Easter

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘closing off' from world, going away for Easter
Prince William ‘proud husband' as Kate Middleton showcases courage

Prince William ‘proud husband' as Kate Middleton showcases courage