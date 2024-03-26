 
Scarlett Johansson offers rare update on the upconing new 'Jurassic' movie

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Scarlett Johansson in talks for new Jurassic movie
Scarlett Johansson in talks for new Jurassic movie

Scarlett Johansson may take the lead in the next Jurassic World movie.

The Black Widow actress, is reportedly in talks to play the lead in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel in 2025, reported by Hollywood Reporter.

According to Hollywood Reporter, David Koepp will write the screenplay of the upcoming Jurassic movie, has also written the scripts for the original Jurassic Park in 1993 based on Michael Crichton's novel and the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Universal is heading fast towards the filming of Jurassic, which has booked its release date for July 2 ,2025.

After David Leitch exited the franchise following a brief connection, now Gareth Park will direct the new movie.

Taking the lead in Jurassic World would mark Johansson' return to DC, given her past stint as Black Widow in Marvel Studios movies.

In the upcoming animated show Transformers One, Scarlett has a voice acting role and she is also costarring with Channing Tatum in Apple’s big budget feature due in 2024.

The new Jurassic World is going to be the 6th movie produced by the 30 year old franchise. The original Jurassic, directed by Spielberg in 1993 was followed by two sequels, The Lost World (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001).

Later the franchise was revived by Universal with Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Dominion (2022). 

