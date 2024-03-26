Prince Harry hopes to see Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit in May

File Footage

Prince Harry will make “efforts” to see his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during his next visit to UK in May.



The Duke of Sussex will fly to his home country to attend a service marking the completion of ten years of the Invictus Games he founded in 2014.

However, a royal expert has claimed it would not look good if Harry comes to UK and leave without meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales in such tragic times in their lives.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said, "Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May.”

He added, "At the same time Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the UK and doesn’t see his brother and Kate. It’s going to be a very awkward time."

The last time the Duke travelled to UK in February, he only met his father King Charles, who had recently been diagnosed of cancer then, and left without seeing William.

Meanwhile, a report by The Telegraph has suggested that William and Kate have put “Harry problem” to back of their minds in wake of cancer battle and “have no plans for reconciliation during his visit.”

Previously, in an interview with Good Morning America, Harry hinted at his willingness to reconcile with his family after years of public attacks against them.

The Duke said he would be travelling to the UK as much as he can to visit his family. “I have got other trips planned. That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.