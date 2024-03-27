 
menu

Prince William feels ‘scared' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Prince William feels ‘scared’ amid King Charles, Kate Middleton’s cancer
Prince William feels ‘scared’ amid King Charles, Kate Middleton’s cancer

Prince William is said to be feeling “helpless and scared” ever since his father, King Charles, and beloved wife, Kate Middleton, were diagnosed of cancer.

While the Prince of Wales appears in control of his emotions during public outings, a source close to the future King has revealed that he is finding it hard to navigate behind the scenes.

According to Us Weekly, “helpless and scared” William has been asking other members of the family to fill in for him so he could spend more time with his wife and kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The source revealed that William found out about the shocking news on the day of memorial service of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.

“The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece,” they said.

The Royal tipster shared that William, the Prince of Wales, is trying his best to be there for his wife as she is leaning on him the most amid health scare.

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” the insider added. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

As for the kids, the source said they “know their mother is sick and is trying to get better.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'
Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter video

Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter
King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment video

King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry's true feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton laid bare amid their cancer treatment

Prince Harry's true feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton laid bare amid their cancer treatment
Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK

Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK
King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis

King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis
Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source video

Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source
Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'

Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'
Queen Camilla hosts reception amid major announcement by Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla hosts reception amid major announcement by Buckingham Palace
King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer
Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off

Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off
Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'

Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'