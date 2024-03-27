Prince William feels ‘scared’ amid King Charles, Kate Middleton’s cancer

Prince William is said to be feeling “helpless and scared” ever since his father, King Charles, and beloved wife, Kate Middleton, were diagnosed of cancer.



While the Prince of Wales appears in control of his emotions during public outings, a source close to the future King has revealed that he is finding it hard to navigate behind the scenes.

According to Us Weekly, “helpless and scared” William has been asking other members of the family to fill in for him so he could spend more time with his wife and kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The source revealed that William found out about the shocking news on the day of memorial service of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.

“The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece,” they said.

The Royal tipster shared that William, the Prince of Wales, is trying his best to be there for his wife as she is leaning on him the most amid health scare.

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” the insider added. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

As for the kids, the source said they “know their mother is sick and is trying to get better.”