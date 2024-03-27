 
King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

King Charles is said to be doing good ahead of his highly anticipated public appearance on Easter alongside Queen Camilla and the rest of the Royal family.

The monarch’s "treatment is going well,” a source spilled to The Express, before adding that "both doctors and patient remain positive" ahead of Easter appearance.

As announced by the Buckingham Palace, Charles will be leading the royal family after getting doctors’ approval that he is well enough to be around people.

They also revealed that the King and the Queen would be “accompanied by other members of the Royal Family,” except for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids.

The service, however, will have fewer members of the royal family as the monarch is told to limit his contact with people amid health scare.

Following tradition, the Easter Mattins Service is scheduled to be held at St George's Chapel, located within Windsor Castle.

The King is also expected to deliver a powerful Easter message for the public, according to a report by The Express.

