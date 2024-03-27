Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has strongly responded after Stephen Colbert accepted criticism over Kate Middleton jokes, but did not apologize.



Stephen Colbert appeared remorseful during the March 25 episode of “The Late Show.”

He said, “We do a lot of shows. I tell a lot of jokes. I tell jokes about a lot of different things, mostly about what everybody is talking about.

“For the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public life. Two weeks ago, we did some jokes about that mystery. When I made those jokes, that upset some people…even before her diagnosis was revealed.”

The comedian continued, “I don’t know if her prognosis is a tragic one…regardless of what it is, far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.

“Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at ‘The Late Show’ would like to extend our well-wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

Following Colbert’s fresh remarks, in his column for the New York Post, Piers Morgan slammed the comedian as he did not apologize and called him ‘hypocrite.’

Morgan writes the column with title “Sorry, hypocrite Stephen Colbert, your non-apology to Kate Middleton over vile slurs doesn’t wash.”