Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet are unlikely to accompany the Duke of Sussex to Britain in May.



The fresh claims have emerged as Prince Harry is set to return to UK in May where he will attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

King Charles younger son has not yet disclosed his plans.

However, the GB News has claimed that Harry’s family including his wife and their children are not expected to join him following his recently lost legal battle over his right to automatic police protection.

On the other hands, the publication also claims if Harry does come to the UK alone, it could provide him an opportunity to build bridges with his estranged brother Prince William.

It comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton and William following the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.

They also sent best wishes to Kate after the future queen announced she had cancer.

Meghan and Harry said, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."