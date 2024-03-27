 
King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source

By
Web Desk
March 27, 2024

King Charles is set to put an end to baseless rumours surrounding his health condition at the Easter Sunday church service.

According to Daily Beast, the Buckingham Palace’s confirmation that the monarch will attend the Easter service gives confidence to his well-wishers that he is doing well.

Speaking with the the publication, one former courtier revealed that there are fears surrounding Charles’ health with an expert claiming that Prince William and Kate Middleton are anxious they might have to ascend to throne earlier than expected.

In a piece for the New York Times, royal expert Tina Brown penned, “News of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.”

“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.

However, the former courtier claimed that Charles’ appearance would shut down bizarre rumours about his health at Easter.

“There has of course been concern about Charles’ health as there would be for anyone who said they had cancer. But if he can walk to church and wave and smile, that will shut down any speculation that he is not actually doing so well,” they said.

“Announcing his attendance in advance is a sign of confidence because, if for any reason he now can’t go, everyone will assume he is at death’s door.”

