King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Experts believe the Royal Family is inching closer to the end of times, now that even Kate Middleton has gotten cancer.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments about the Royal Family.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the potential incoming of the end of times and said, “Welcome to the Doomsday Scenario. A moment that feels more like the plot of Robert Ludlum potboiler than what could end up being a true pivot point in the history of Crown Inc.”

Because “before today, the royal family was looking a bit shaky, a bit wan, a bit thin on the ground, understaffed and malnourished. And now? Post Kate-announcement? Things have veered dramatically toward ‘End of Days’ territory.”

“Despite the all-hands message that has probably already gone out to the remaining, not exactly sprightly, remaining senior working members of Crown Inc – Princess Anne and Prince Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – things are about to get dire. Or should that be even more dire.”

“No matter the plucky spirits and bright, big smiles we are going to see from Anne et al., the version of the royal family who is going to be on show in 2024 and possibly even after that will be unlike any version we have ever seen before.”

