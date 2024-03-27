King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago

Experts have just started to highlight the dangerous situation King Charles finds himself in as it looks nothing like five years ago.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “No matter the plucky spirits and bright, big smiles we are going to see from Anne et al, the version of the royal family who are going to be on show in 2024 and possibly even after that will be unlike any version we have ever seen before.”

She later also doubled down on how, “The royal family are not, this year and maybe next and maybe ever again, going to look like they did only five years ago.”

Because “the version of the royal family or yore, with their ceaseless, comparatively perky string of thousands upon thousands of official outings every year is over.”

For reference, the Firm managed to fulfill over 3,567 engagements, UK and abroad when Queen Elizabeth was alive.

“Fast forward to 2023 and all of that unprecedented-ing and that combined humber had already fallen so precipitously that someone should think about sending out a search party, Last year they were down to 2,270 engagements.”

“Of that number, 650 were undertaken by Charles and Kate. And in 2024? By the end of this year? Lord only knows,” she added before signing off.