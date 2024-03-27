King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

King Charles has reportedly been acting like a nightmare behind closed doors following his cancer revelation.

Insights into everything have been shared by the monarch’s former butler, Grant Harrold.

He touched on things while speaking with The Post and began by branding the King a nightmare behind closed doors.

He even said, “Behind closed doors, it’s all a bit of a muddle.”

“Obviously the King is trying to get better, that’s going to be the big focus,” he also clarified in the middle of his chat.

“I think Charles will find it very frustrating that he’s not able to work as much, I can believe that — I know what he’s like, he’s a workaholic. I’m sure that will be frustrating,” he also added before signing off.

For those unversed, King Charles' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is also undergoing preventative cancer treatment since finding it during a planned abdominal surgery.