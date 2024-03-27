 
menu

King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

King Charles being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis
King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

King Charles has reportedly been acting like a nightmare behind closed doors following his cancer revelation.

Insights into everything have been shared by the monarch’s former butler, Grant Harrold.

He touched on things while speaking with The Post and began by branding the King a nightmare behind closed doors.

He even said, “Behind closed doors, it’s all a bit of a muddle.”

“Obviously the King is trying to get better, that’s going to be the big focus,” he also clarified in the middle of his chat.

“I think Charles will find it very frustrating that he’s not able to work as much, I can believe that — I know what he’s like, he’s a workaholic. I’m sure that will be frustrating,” he also added before signing off.

For those unversed, King Charles' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is also undergoing preventative cancer treatment since finding it during a planned abdominal surgery.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis
Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy
Diddy Combs 'disturbing' video with young Justin Bieber resurfaces

Diddy Combs 'disturbing' video with young Justin Bieber resurfaces
King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago

King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago
Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality

Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality
Renee Rapp clarifies stance on identity

Renee Rapp clarifies stance on identity
Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise

Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Sean video

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness