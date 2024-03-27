 
Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Experts have just highlighted what might have went down behind closed doors and how Kate Middleton went about telling her kids about having cancer.

News of it all has been shared by King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold.

He weighed in on things while speaking to The Post and began the entire conversation by calling it a ‘sugarcoated’ admission.

According to Mr Harrold, “I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children.”

“For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”

“The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important.”

“That’s why when you now look at the picture of Kate with her three children, it brings a tear to your eye. For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.”

However, in terms of Prince Louis, he “probably doesn’t understand too much” about her condition because “it’s a tricky one.”

“I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children,” he also added before signing off. 

