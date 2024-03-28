Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trust broken down' as William kept mum about Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unawareness about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis speaks volumes about their rift with the Royals.



Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams notes how Meghan and Harry were aloof of the royal family health updates amid breach of trust from both sides.

Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told TIME : "It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news. The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”

During her cancer announcement video, Kate admitted that she is preparing for chemotherapy to combat her illness.

She said: "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment."