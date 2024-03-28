 
menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trust broken down' as William kept mum about Kate

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unawareness about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis speaks volumes about their rift with the Royals.

Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams notes how Meghan and Harry were aloof of the royal family health updates amid breach of trust from both sides.

Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told TIME : "It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news. The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”

During her cancer announcement video, Kate admitted that she is preparing for chemotherapy to combat her illness.

She said: "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry had rush of ‘adrenaline' with ‘true feelings' amid engagement interview

Prince Harry had rush of ‘adrenaline' with ‘true feelings' amid engagement interview
Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis
King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis
King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago

King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago
Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality

Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Sean video

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness
Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK

Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK
Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton