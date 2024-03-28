Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘victim playing' to be relevant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly attracted by the idea of becoming victims.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have harboured woes against the Royal Family over alleged discrimination, are trying hard to be relevant.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells Mirror: "William and Kate (and King Charles) can't accept this. The result is stalemate and, it is a stalemate that will continue into the foreseeable future. Given Kate's serious illness, the rift between the brothers' children and the fact that the brothers were so close after the death of their mother, this is a tragedy in the making."

Meanwhile, the Sussex also sent wishes for Kate Middleton amid her cancer diagnosis.

They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."