 
menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘victim playing' to be relevant

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly attracted by the idea of becoming victims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have harboured woes against the Royal Family over alleged discrimination, are trying hard to be relevant.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells Mirror: "William and Kate (and King Charles) can't accept this. The result is stalemate and, it is a stalemate that will continue into the foreseeable future. Given Kate's serious illness, the rift between the brothers' children and the fact that the brothers were so close after the death of their mother, this is a tragedy in the making."

Meanwhile, the Sussex also sent wishes for Kate Middleton amid her cancer diagnosis.

They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘keen' on having ‘stronger bond' with Archie, Lili

King Charles ‘keen' on having ‘stronger bond' with Archie, Lili
Kate Middleton did not need Prince William ‘sitting next to her' during cancer video

Kate Middleton did not need Prince William ‘sitting next to her' during cancer video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trust broken down' as William kept mum about Kate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trust broken down' as William kept mum about Kate
Prince Harry had rush of ‘adrenaline' with ‘true feelings' amid engagement interview

Prince Harry had rush of ‘adrenaline' with ‘true feelings' amid engagement interview
Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis
King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis
King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago

King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago
Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality

Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Sean video

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer