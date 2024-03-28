 
King Charles ‘keen' on having ‘stronger bond' with Archie, Lili

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

King Charles is reportedly keen on having a relationship with son Prince Harry’s children.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, is awaiting to welcome Harry and Meghan Markle along side their family in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to arrive in London for the 10th Anniversary Service of the Invictus Games

A source tells Express: “Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed).”

Speaking about the King and Queen Camilla, the source revealed: “Charles and Camilla have very good relationships with their other grandchildren, and everyone is keen for them to have a stronger bond with Archie and Lily.

“Both Harry and Meghan are keen for the children to become closer with Harry’s family, but she’s very anxious about returning to England.”

They continued: “It’s viewed as an important event that is almost on par with what a working royal would undertake.

