King Charles issues first statement after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

King Charles talks about the importance of “care and friendship” in his first statement to public since the devastating news of Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis was made public.



In an audio message commemorating Maundy Thursday, the monarch will comment on how Jesus was an “example of how we should serve and care for each other.”

He will also shed light on how as a nation “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

The audio message will be played in his absence at the Royal Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday. Queen Camilla will be leading the traditional Easter ceremony.

The message marks the first time Charles has addressed the public since Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video.

While Charles did not mention Kate by name in his audio recording, his message seems to be a subtly reaction over her health care.

The King may not be physically present at the Royal Maundy Service but he is set for his official public outing for Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has also released a new portrait of King Charles sitting at his desk at the Palace’s 18th century Room, alongside an arrangement of spring flowers.