Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's facing an overwhelming pressure of royal roles

March 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revised plans for part time royal status has just been brought to light.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with The Mirror.

He began everything by saying, “Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures. Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere.”

All in all, “Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be.”

“But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen,” he also added before signing off. 

