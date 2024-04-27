Piers Morgan reveals Americans very ‘concerned' about King Charles, Kate Middleton

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has disclosed that Americans are very concerned about King Charles and Kate Middleton amid their cancer battle.



In his latest column for The Sun, Piers Morgan said “When I was in America last week, almost everyone I met wanted to know the same thing: ‘Is King Charles going to be OK?’”

He further said, “They were very concerned about Kate, the Princess of Wales, too.”

Morgan’s revelations came after palace announced on Friday that the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

The outspoken journalist also dubbed the palace announcement ‘so welcome, and so reassuring’.