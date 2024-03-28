 
Meghan Markle pressurizing Prince Harry to build bridges with Royals?

March 28, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly pressurizing Prince Harry to build bridges with the Royal family for the sake of their new brand.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the former actor knows for their brand to thrive they need some sort of connection with the royal family.

It is pertinent to note here that the Duchess of Sussex has not even ruled out returning to UK as her name has been included in the guest list for at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service.

Speaking on the “pressure” the Duke of Sussex is facing to mend bond with his estranged family, Quinn told The Mirror the Duke hopes he will be forgiven.

"Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures. Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere,” he said.

Referring to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, who lived in a house in France after the former had to abdicate his throne, the expert said despite marrying as per their wish, they were "desperately unhappy.”

"Even Edward VIII, after the abdication, was given a few minor roles. And Harry will be aware of that.” Quinn said, noting that the Sussexes might also have the same future.

“There’s a real danger that Harry will feel lost – just as Edward VIII felt lost when things had cooled with Mrs Simpson,” Quinn added.

"That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be. But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen."

