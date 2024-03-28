 
Prince William's frustration grows as bizarre rumours cloud his future as King

March 28, 2024

Prince William has been finding it hard to deal with bizarre rumours about his personal life and his wish to make King Charles abdicate the throne for him, an insider revealed.

William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be “frustrated” with rehashed speculations about his affair with Rose Hanbury, particularly as he copes with the difficult news of his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

To add to it, several rumours have been making rounds that the father-of-three is eager to take over throne from Charles, who has also been diagnosed of cancer, reported In Touch Weekly.

William feels all these baseless speculations are casting a shadow on his future as the next King of the United Kingdom, a source spilt to the publication.

While Charles “is willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least,” William remains frustrated by the rampant rumors about him as he waits to take the throne,” the insider said.

To deal with it, the Prince of Wales “does a very good job putting on a smile and calm face in public, but it does bother him,” they shared.

“The feeling is that the current climate surrounding the monarchy has already cast a long shadow on his future as king,” the source added.

