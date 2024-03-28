 
Queen Camilla gives first ever update on Kate Middleton since cancer announcement

Web Desk
March 28, 2024

Queen Camilla has just left fans with a rather rare update about Kate Middleton’s health, amid a preventative cancer battle.

She weighed in on everything while out and about for a visit to the Farmers’ Market in Shrewsbury.

This solo outing is one of her many recent engagements being undertaken while King Charles also undergoes his own treatment.

At the event this time around, two young girls approached the monarch with posters that read, “send our love to Kate.”

The Queen was even seen promising to pass the message along before giving the crowd a rare update.

She said, “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

For those unversed, this is the first time and official mention of the Princess has been made by any member of the Royal Family since her cancer announcement video was shared to Instagram.

