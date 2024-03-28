 
King Charles' former butler breaks silence on Prince Harry, William reconciliation

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

King Charles' former butler breaks silence on Prince Harry, William reconciliation

An aide that was well versed in the workings of the Palace has just shed some light into the possibility of Prince William and Prince Harry ever reconciling, now that Kate Middleton’s announced cancer.

Insights into this have been brought to light by King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold.

He touched on things in a candid chat with The Post.

He began it by highlighting the possibility of a reconciliation, given the current state of Buckingham Palace and said, “A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100%.”

“I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help — whether they accept it or not is a very different matter, but I honestly believe Harry would have reached out personally and Meghan.”

“Sadly, it’s times like this that brings families together and blood is thicker than water,” he also added before signing off from the conversation. 

