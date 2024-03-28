 
Prince William's plans for Prince Harry unearthed amid Kate Middleton's cancer

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince William's plans for Prince Harry unearthed amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Insiders have just gotten candid about Prince William’s plans for Prince Harry, during Kate Middleton’s bout with cancer.

Revelations into the possible reasons for this decision have been shared by well-placed inside sources.

According to The Daily Beast, these insiders Prince William’s main reason for wanting to keep Prince Harry at an arm’s length is because of the possible “drama” that comes alongside it.

This is due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis and the fact that “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids.”

Any kind of “visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that,” the insider also went on to add.

A similar sentiment has been shared by another source that states that the Windsor’s are rather content to “let sleeping dogs lie” when it comes to Prince Harry.

All of this has come just after Kate Middleton announced her ongoing battel against cancer and prompted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to issue a statement asking for peace and privacy in this phase of the Princess’ life.

