 
menu

Prince Harry's fighting the British public with legal court filings: ‘Taken for mugs'

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince Harrys fighting the British public with legal court filings: ‘Taken for mugs
Prince Harry's fighting the British public with legal court filings: ‘Taken for mugs'

An expert has just highlighted Prince Harry’s legal fights against Britian has just been highlighted by an expert who believes it’s the British people he’s truly fighting.

All of this has been brought to light by royal expert Michael Cole.

He referenced Prince Harry’s case and explained that the figures associated with the case amount to £180,000 for counsel, £230,000 for the Government Legal Department, as well as £2,300 court fees and even £10,000 in e-disclosure.

With all that in the limelight, Mr Cole went as far as to brand Prince Harry the “prince of litigation” and highlighted how the British are left to be “the mugs in this.”

“He's the prince of litigation these days [...] We are the mugs in all this,” he admitted in the beginning of his piece.

“But what is the outcome? The prince says that he's not going to appeal to this case[...] Is it abuse of the system?”

“I think that's something for his conscience and for somebody else to decide but I hope that common sense with dawn but of course, we haven't seen evidence of this so far,” he also added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles' former butler breaks silence on Prince Harry, William reconciliation

King Charles' former butler breaks silence on Prince Harry, William reconciliation
Prince William's plans for Prince Harry unearthed amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William's plans for Prince Harry unearthed amid Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William's stubborn streak brought to light amid Kate Middleton's cancer video

Prince William's stubborn streak brought to light amid Kate Middleton's cancer
Queen Camilla gives first ever update on Kate Middleton since cancer announcement video

Queen Camilla gives first ever update on Kate Middleton since cancer announcement
Prince William's frustration grows as bizarre rumours cloud his future as King

Prince William's frustration grows as bizarre rumours cloud his future as King
King Charles loses trust in Prince William's ability to become next King video

King Charles loses trust in Prince William's ability to become next King
Prince William's going through what most humans couldn't amid family cancer scare video

Prince William's going through what most humans couldn't amid family cancer scare
Meghan Markle pressurizing Prince Harry to build bridges with Royals?

Meghan Markle pressurizing Prince Harry to build bridges with Royals?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's facing an overwhelming pressure of royal roles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's facing an overwhelming pressure of royal roles
Kyle Richards shares 'amazing' advice she received from Rihanna video

Kyle Richards shares 'amazing' advice she received from Rihanna
King Charles asserts authority despite cancer with ‘clear' statement: ‘Still in charge' video

King Charles asserts authority despite cancer with ‘clear' statement: ‘Still in charge'
Meghan Markle fuels UK return rumours with Prince Harry amid royal health scares

Meghan Markle fuels UK return rumours with Prince Harry amid royal health scares