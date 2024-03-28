Prince Harry's fighting the British public with legal court filings: ‘Taken for mugs'

An expert has just highlighted Prince Harry’s legal fights against Britian has just been highlighted by an expert who believes it’s the British people he’s truly fighting.

All of this has been brought to light by royal expert Michael Cole.

He referenced Prince Harry’s case and explained that the figures associated with the case amount to £180,000 for counsel, £230,000 for the Government Legal Department, as well as £2,300 court fees and even £10,000 in e-disclosure.

With all that in the limelight, Mr Cole went as far as to brand Prince Harry the “prince of litigation” and highlighted how the British are left to be “the mugs in this.”

“He's the prince of litigation these days [...] We are the mugs in all this,” he admitted in the beginning of his piece.

“But what is the outcome? The prince says that he's not going to appeal to this case[...] Is it abuse of the system?”

“I think that's something for his conscience and for somebody else to decide but I hope that common sense with dawn but of course, we haven't seen evidence of this so far,” he also added before signing off.