Prince Harry ‘makes sure Meghan is good' in ‘protective' gesture

Prince Harry’s protective self for Meghan Markle is garnering love from Royal fans.



The Duke of Sussex, who right his wife the stated funeral of Queen Elizabeth II back in 2022, ensured he shielded his wife with his hand on her back as they entered the Westminster Abbey.

Commenting on the loved up equation of the couple, one fan turned to social media to claim: "One thing about this man...he's gonna be protective over his wife."

Another added: "Making sure she's good. She's safe. She's his priority." A third shared: "This is so good. Love them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.